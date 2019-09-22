 

One breath, ONE FORCE

LUNG FORCE Run/Walk

2019 LUNG FORCE Walk

Libertyville, IL


When:

September 22, 2019

Where:

Libertyville, IL

Event Manager:

Colleen Ryan

Join us today and be a part of the FORCE to defeat lung cancer
and lung disease one step at a time.

two women waving ribbons at a LUNG FORCE WalkLUNG FORCE Walks are a time to come together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time. You will make new friends, learn more about our mission and help fulfill our vision of a world free of lung disease. Your participation and support helps save lives by funding key lung cancer research and provides invaluable lung health resources, assistance and information to those who need it most.

Get involved today by forming a team with your friends and family or registering as an individual. If you don't live in the area or have trouble walking, you can join us by participating virtually.

Why Do We Walk?

  • Every five minutes, a woman in the U.S. is told that she has lung cancer.
  • Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women.
  • Anyone can get it — if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, and it's on the rise in women.
  • More than 35 million Americans are currently living with a chronic lung disease.

So join us today and be a part of the FORCE to defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time. When you make a self-donation of $33 or more, you will receive a LUNG FORCE Mobile Ring.

Join us for the LUNG FORCE Walk - Libertyville on Sunday,  September 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM (CT).

Independence Grove Forest Preserve
16400 Buckley Road
Libertyville, IL 60048

two women waving ribbons at a LUNG FORCE WalkLUNG FORCE Walks are a signature fundraising event at the American Lung Association. We rally our friends, neighbors and colleagues to raise our voices against lung cancer and lung disease. Funds raised support research, advocacy and educational programs. LUNG FORCE Walks give a voice to those who are affected by lung disease.

Help a participant or team reach their fundraising goals.

To find an individual or team participating in this event, enter all or part of the name in this field:

  • We've Raised:

    Our Goal: $185,000.00

Top Participants

    1. Milestone Self-donation Susan Wagemann - $1,400.00
    2. Milestone Self-donation Jessica Blaeser - $1,186.00
    3. Milestone Diane Clark - $1,104.00
    4. Milestone Donna Mosakowski - $1,000.00
    5. Keep It Up Maureen Welborn - $945.00
    6. Keep It Up Self-donation Dana Klen - $703.00
    7. Keep It Up Amanda Moons - $582.00
    8. Milestone Self-donation Sheila Kaufman - $458.00
    9. Milestone Self-donation Robert Wagemann - $420.00
    10. Milestone Self-donation Jennifer Stouffer - $398.00

    Top Teams

      1. Team Rafiki - $2,020.00
      2. The Queen's Bees - $1,853.00
      3. Team BD Breathe Deeply - $1,632.00
      4. Di-Namics - $1,383.00
      5. Team Stephen 2019 - $1,073.00
      6. Medline Respiratory - $1,000.00
      7. Klen - $703.00
      8. Lung Rescue Team - $587.00
      9. Team Jay - $487.00
      10. We Be-Lung Together - $410.00

      Thank You to Our Local Sponsors

      Local Presenting Sponsor

      Northwestern-Medicine-Logo_500x500.png

      Local Sponsors

      Kindred-Healthcare-Logo_500x500.png DB Vyaire Medical
      Aerogen Cancer-Treatment-Centers-of-America-Logo_500x500.png Boxed Water

      Thank You to Our National Sponsors

      Nationally Presented by

      CVS Health

      National Corporate Team Partner

      Kindred Healthcare

