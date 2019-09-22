Join us today and be a part of the FORCE to defeat lung cancer

and lung disease one step at a time.

LUNG FORCE Walks are a time to come together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time. You will make new friends, learn more about our mission and help fulfill our vision of a world free of lung disease. Your participation and support helps save lives by funding key lung cancer research and provides invaluable lung health resources, assistance and information to those who need it most.

Get involved today by forming a team with your friends and family or registering as an individual. If you don't live in the area or have trouble walking, you can join us by participating virtually.

Why Do We Walk?

Every five minutes, a woman in the U.S. is told that she has lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women.

Anyone can get it — if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, and it's on the rise in women.

More than 35 million Americans are currently living with a chronic lung disease.

So join us today and be a part of the FORCE to defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time. When you make a self-donation of $33 or more, you will receive a LUNG FORCE Mobile Ring.

Join us for the LUNG FORCE Walk - Libertyville on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM (CT).

Independence Grove Forest Preserve

16400 Buckley Road

Libertyville, IL 60048

Register Today Make a Donation