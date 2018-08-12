Help us defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time.

Join us as we walk together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and raise our voices for lung health. LUNG FORCE Walks are a time to laugh, learn and imagine a world free of lung disease. Our walks promote fitness and help forge lasting connections between participants.

Your support saves lives by funding key lung cancer research and providing people who are impacted by lung cancer with invaluable resources, assistance and information. Get involved today by forming a team, registering as an individual or participating virtually.

This year, we will be celebrating the 5th anniversary of the LUNG FORCE Walk! Join us to help celebrate all of the advances made in lung health.

Why Do We Walk?

Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women.

Anyone can get it – if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, and it's on the rise in women.

Because every 5 minutes, a woman in the United States is told that she has lung cancer.

More than 33 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis), and other lung diseases.

By joining our LUNG FORCE Walk and raising funds, you can help make a difference for all those affected by lung disease.. Now is the time to raise our voices against lung cancer—and for lung health. Together, we are a FORCE to be reckoned with!

Join us for the LUNG FORCE Walk - Chicago on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM .

Soldier Field

1410 Museum Campus Dr.

Chicago, IL 60605