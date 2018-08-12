 

Join the Force for lung health

August 12 LUNG FORCE Walk Chicago IL

August 12, 2018 10:00 AM

Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

LUNG FORCE Walk - Chicago

Campaign Progress
Goal:
$250,000.00
Achieved:
$121,320.00
49 percent of goal achieved.
Team Honor Roll
Top Teams by Division

Company

  1. Suburban Lung Associates - $1,305.00
  2. Northwestern Medicine - $691.00
  3. Marie's Angels - $585.00
  4. Medline Breathe Easy - $500.00
  5. Team PNC - $198.00

Family/Friends

  1. Di-Namics - $3,021.00
  2. The Queen's Bees - $1,378.00
  3. Valverde - $778.00
  4. Klen - $725.00
  5. Raghu's Family and Friends - $540.00
Top Fundraisers

Volunteer

Walker

  1. Milestone Self-donation Diane Clark - $859.00
  2. Milestone Self-donation Dana Klen - $725.00
  3. Milestone Self-donation Rebekah Werner - $691.00
  4. Milestone Self-donation Michael Im - $575.00
  5. Milestone Self-donation Kelly Valverde - $500.00

Virtual

Recent Donors

Northwestern Medicine

AbbVie

Kindred Healthcare Operating, Inc.

BD

Target

Homepagephoto.JPG

Help us defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time.

Local Presenting Sponsor

nm-logo.jpg

Join us as we walk together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and raise our voices for lung health. LUNG FORCE Walks are a time to laugh, learn and imagine a world free of lung disease. Our walks promote fitness and help forge lasting connections between participants.

Your support saves lives by funding key lung cancer research and providing people who are impacted by lung cancer with invaluable resources, assistance and information. Get involved today by forming a team, registering as an individual or participating virtually.

LF 5 Yr Badge.png

This year, we will be celebrating the 5th anniversary of the LUNG FORCE Walk! Join us to help celebrate all of the advances made in lung health.

Why Do We Walk?

  • Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women.
  • Anyone can get it – if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, and it's on the rise in women.
  • Because every 5 minutes, a woman in the United States is told that she has lung cancer.
  • More than 33 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis), and other lung diseases.

By joining our LUNG FORCE Walk and raising funds, you can help make a difference for all those affected by lung disease.. Now is the time to raise our voices against lung cancer—and for lung health. Together, we are a FORCE to be reckoned with!

Would you like to purchase a Mission Mile Marker? Click here!

in memory of.pngin honor of.png

Register today and make a self-donation of $33 or more to receive a LUNG FORCE Koozie!

Join us for the LUNG FORCE Walk - Chicago on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM .

Soldier Field
1410 Museum Campus Dr.
Chicago, IL 60605

 

  • Our Progress
  • Our Goal $250,000.00
  • Together, We've Raised

      Nationally Presented by

      CVS Health

      National Breathe Deeper Sponsor:

      AbbVie

      National Corporate Team Partner

      Thank You to Our Local Sponsors

      Presenting Sponsor

      Local Sponsors

